Talent Takes Over At The True19 Elite Showcase

Delray Beach – The next time someone asks how good high school football has become in Florida, all you have to do is look at what has happened at the youth level.

What has transpired over the decades, especially in southern Florida, is the talent level is so great that there is an overflow of student/athletes searching for scholarships.

Instead of grouping all the athletes together in the recruiting process, each is now individual – and the attention they receive is greater than ever before.

Last Sunday, recruiting was taken to another level when hundreds of juniors headed to American Heritage Delray for the True19 Elite Showcase.

As former Miami Norland standout football player Faheem Ali and his staff from Complete Athletes hosted the event for Class of 2019 prospects only, the objective was indeed a simple one. Compete hard and turn some heads.

The top performers in the event on Sunday will make the True19 Florida squad for a matchup with Team Georgia Junior All-American Game, which will be played in Dallas in January of 2018.

“We have always pushed our talent here in south Florida, and throughout the state, to compete against the best available,” Ali said. “The idea for this game was easy since we work with Florida and Georgia at the youth level, and have built up great contacts and relationships.”

With dozens of juniors, statewide, given the opportunity to make this squad, athletes came from all over – with several local prospects taking home MVP awards and gaining roster spots on this quality team.

Among the MVP award winners were:

QUARTERBACK

Nik Scalzo, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. Solid football player who will be counted on heavily this season.

RUNNING BACK

Jacquez Stuart, Miami Northwestern. With the Bulls always looking for playmakers, here is a quality athlete who will get plenty of chances to use his blazing speed.

WIDE RECEIVER

Christopher Wilson, Boca Raton Spanish River. One of the other quality prospects who stepped up against some talented football players.

TIGHT END

Mike Morris, Jr., Delray American Heritage. Big time talent who is also rising defensive line talent. Quick and very athletic, you can see why all the schools love him!

OFFENSIVE LINE

Zach Bendenbaugh, Lake City Columbia. Yet another talented football player from the northern portion of Florida. Was impressive during the drills and competition.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Calijah Kancey, Miami Northwestern. This is prospect that has been overlooked – with all the talent the Bulls have. But this could be the season he breaks out. Very athletic line prospect.

LINEBACKER

Jahmar Brown, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquanis. Yet another big time football talent that this program will trot out in 2017. Was singled out by all the coaches for the way he played throughout the showcase.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Clarence Burley, Parkland Douglas. One of the fast rising football players who you will hear plenty about this coming season. Had a solid spring – and is now focused on the upcoming season for the Eagles.

“The athletes that were awarded with MVP trophies stood out all day,” Ali said. “We know that the Georgia squad will be loaded with talent, so we need to do the same thing with the impressive football prospects we have here in the Sunshine State.”

THE TALENT IMPRESSED

In addition to those who won awards, there were other area prospects that stepped up. Check these quality juniors out:

Matthew Akuchie, WR, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Dianjelo Amaya, DB, Parkland Douglas

Ernest Balkman, WR, Miami Northwestern

DeMarquez Brown, WR, South Plantation

Daniel Carter, RB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Ian Castellanos, OT, Southwest Miami

Guilherme De Olivera, OT, Miami Christopher Columbus

Kervin Dessources, QB, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

Alejandro Fernández, OT, Miami Christopher Columbus

Kamryn Giles, S/OLB, Plantation American Heritage

Lance Hollis, OL, Davie Nova

Jahday Jackson, WR/FS, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

Yahweh Jeudy, LB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Mikel Jones, LB, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

Demetrius Love, S, Palm Beach Gardens

Keyon Martin, CB, Deerfield Beach

Marcel Martinez, OL, Davie Western

Darius McClendon, FS, West Palm Beach Forest Hill

Brandon Moses, LB, Delray American Heritage

Tiawan Mullen, CB, Coconut Creek

Dominic Padron, S, Southwest Miami

John Panchookian, DE, Davie Western

Charlie Rothkopf, DL, Parkland Douglas

Nico Scheesley, LB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Tyler Scott, S, Fort Lauderdale University School

Harold Sims III, CB, South Plantation

Emmanuel St. Germain, LB, Miami Dr. Krop

Jonathan Weaver, OC, South Plantation

Tracy Young, LB, West Palm Beach Forest Hill

INSTRUCTORS WERE TOP FLIGHT

With former Dolphins Oronde Gadsden, Darryl Porter and plenty of qualified instruction and coaching, this was one event that everyone was impressed with.

