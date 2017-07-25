Lyft Testing Mode Where You Can Pick Up Taco Bell

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Lyft is partnering up with Taco Bell for something you might be grateful for if you get late night cravings.
Users of the ride sharing service can go into ‘Taco Mode.’
The mode will reportedly allow Lyft passengers to request rides that incorporate a stop at any Taco Bell drive-through. The companies are calling it a”ride-thru.”
The service would run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Both companies are reportedly testing the option in the next two weeks around Orange County, California for now.
But there is good news for others outside of Newport Beach – they plan to expand the program nationally sometime in 2018.