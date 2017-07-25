Showdown Looming Over GOP Health Care Vote

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A potentially dramatic showdown looms on the Senate floor with a vote that could keep alive the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Adding to that drama – Senator John McCain heads back to Capitol Hill to vote less than a week after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer.

On Monday, President Donald Trump tried to apply pressure to the GOP to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

“Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare,” said Trump.

In a tweet storm on Tuesday morning, President Trump encouraged Senators to keep their promise and something done.

Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Senators will vote to start a debate on the Republican health care bill passed in the House to repeal and replace Obamacare. If the vote is successful, Senators can then start proposing amendments to craft the legislation into one that can potentially win enough votes to pass.

But there are those on both sides of the aisle who say starting with the House bill is a non-starter.

“I want it to be a clean repeal, but this bill doesn’t do it, there’s is an enormous insurance bailout, and I’m not for that,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY.

The health care debate will not proceed if more than two Republicans decide to vote against it. At least a dozen have come out publically as undecided, or no’s. Zero Democrats are expected to vote in favor of it.

“That legislation being proposed is the cruelest, most destructive, and irresponsible piece of legislation ever brought to the United States Senate,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-VT.

“The only way we’ll have an opportunity to consider ideas is if Senators are allowed to offer and debate them,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said various versions of the legislation would mean more than 20 million Americans would become uninsured by 2026.

If Tuesday’s vote fails, McConnell can tweak details, or not, and bring it up again at any point.