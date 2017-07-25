‘I Couldn’t Watch Him Die’: Abandoned Puppy Rushed To Vet For Surgery After Dog Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An abandoned 3-month-old puppy is recovering from life-threatening injuries after being attacked by another dog.

We want you to meet “Murphy,” a mixed breed recovering at Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists in Fort Lauderdale.

Two weeks ago, a man claiming to be Murphy’s owner went to a different animal hospital, left the dog there and ran away.

Murphy was critically injured and could not breathe.

An X-ray revealed Murphy had suffered numerous puncture wounds to the thorax and chest, a broken left front leg, broken ribs causing a deformed chest, a collapsed left lung, as well as significant lacerations to the front left leg.

“I just happened to be at Imperial Point Animal Hospital when Murphy came in. He was screaming from the pain and was not going to survive unless he made it to a specialty emergency veterinary hospital. I couldn’t watch him die, so I rushed him to Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists,” said Amy Roman, founder of 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida.

Dr. Jennifer Bibevski performed open chest surgery on Murphy to repair the extensive internal damage.

“Fortunately, Murphy has responded well to the surgery and with additional care, we are hopeful that he will make a full recovery. His left lungs are working appropriately and he has regained a happy attitude since surgery,” said Bibevski, a board-certified veterinary surgeon at Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists.

Roman is now asking for the public’s help to cover the costs of Murphy’s medical care.

“We have already received a massive outpouring of support about Murphy and we want to thank our supporters and the doctors at Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists. The lifesaving care Murphy received does have significant costs, and we ask that the community help us through donations, if possible,” said Roman.

If you would like to help, visit: 100plusabandoneddogsofevergladesflorida.org.