Ira Winderman Says “The Heat Are Doing Their Due Diligence” On Kyrie Irving

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show with Kevin Rogers on 560 WQAM to talk about Kyrie Irving wanted to be traded away from Cleveland. They discuss if the Heat have a shot of landing him after Miami showed up on a short list of Irving’s desired destinations.
On Irving’s trade demand- “The Cavs attempted to trade Kyrie Irving before Kyrie Irving told the Cavs that it’d be better if you trade me.”
On whether Kyrie would play for the Cavs next season- “No. I don’t know how the Knicks got on to his preferred destinations. The Heat are doing their due diligence right now. Pat Riley always looks from going to good, better and best.”
On Irving coming to Miami- “Does Kyrie Irving make the Heat better? How can the Heat not be interested in Kyrie?”
On why Irving would want to be traded- “There’s LeBron treatment in Cleveland and then there’s everyone else treatment in Cleveland.”