In The Recruiting Huddle: Joshua Sanguinetti – Nova Southeastern University School

PLAYER: Joshua Sanguinetti

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Nova Southeastern University School

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: Over the past year, we have talked about this quality football talent who emerged last year as one of those elite prospects on the rise. Coming from a program that continues to produce this kind of talent, this is a tremendous football player – while still be young – has competed against some of the best in the nation, already. Has outstanding cover skills, is physical and will get after the receiver on the field. Has been coached extremely well – and with two years left, more and more schools will join the tremendous programs who have already offered a player who will easily be among the best this coming season – and beyond. As we have done since he began to play, he will remain on our radar as we follow his junior year.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6001309/joshua-sanguinetti