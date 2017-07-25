Search On For Men Who Ambushed, Carjacked Hard Working Mother

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two men who ambushed and carjacked a woman as she was getting off work in Hialeah.

Hialeah police released surveillance video from a Home Depot in Hialeah off SE 12th St. and 9th Ave. they said shows one of the two carjackers walking into the store.

Surveillance video from the parking lot, police said, also shows the two men walking towards an employee as she was leaving work shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 13th.

The 22-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified, told CBS4 News the men were armed with a gun and a Taser.

“He said, ‘Get out of the car, this is a robbery,’ using curse words and he was holding already the Taser in his hand and he showed the gun that was hidden here above the waist where his hands were,” said the victim.

The single mother said she pleaded with the men not to hurt her.

“I’m like, ‘Please don’t do anything to me. I just don’t want you to do anything to me.’ And he’s like, ‘Shut the (expletive) up,’ using all curse words and I was just scared. I was crying,” she said. “He snatched the watch from my hand. He took my purse. He took my purse that was in my hand and I was actually on the phone with a friend as it happened.”

The men are seen taking off in the victim’s black, 2016 Toyota Camry.

“Days later he was seen by an officer outside of Hialeah. They’re chased. They crash. They catch some juveniles in possession of the car but they’re not the ones we’re looking for. They obviously got a hold of the car afterwards,” said Hialeah Police Dept. Sgt. Carl Zogby.

Hialeah police say the two carjackers remain on the run but they have a pretty good screen shot of one of them. The want you to take a close look at what he was wearing – a black sweatshirt, camouflage shorts and yellow sneakers.

The victim is now left without a car for the time being as well as her sense of security.

“I work two jobs. I work for my money,” said the victim. “I work for my son to provide for him. I just don’t think it’s right that, that they appreciated the fact they had a girl alone and they took advantage of that just to go up to her and rob her and scare her.”

If you have information on the two carjackers, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.