Free Agent Begs For Job Outside Dolphins Facility, Coach Says Players Are Ready For Training Camp

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins offseason is coming to an end and the team’s well-paid players are getting ready to suit up.

However, outside the facility one unsigned wide receiver is willing to work for free.

Macgarrett Kings Jr. played college football at Michigan State.

“I just love this game, I’ll do anything to play this game man,” he said.

Problems with the law are probably what led him to where he was on Tuesday, standing outside the Dolphins practice facility pleading with the team for a try-out.

Former Michigan State Spartan and current Miami cornerback Tony Lippett is aware of Kings Jr. outside the facility.

“I ain’t got no pull, he’s got to keep grinding,” said Lippett when asked about Kings Jr.

Kings added “I’ll do whatever. I’ll run the 40. I’ll run routes. To be honest with you sir, not trying to sound boastful or cocky, I’ve probably have some of the best routes that they’ve probably seen in a while.”

If his dream comes true he’ll have an uphill battle.

Today Dolphins head coach Adam Gase told reporters he expects the team to hit the ground running after a playoff season and successful OTA schedule.

“I really enjoyed it in the spring because there was a sense of the competition,” Gase said. “That kind of intensity was good. I think the players kind of felt as we got going in spring and the same thing in training camp where they feel a little game-plannish.”

Right now on the injury front it’s unclear if Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey will lace up his cleats before the season because of an injured hip, but Gase was more positive about Ryan Tannehill’s condition when asked if his quarterback was feeling 100%.

“I don’t know, I have no clue. I’m not a doctor,” Gase said. “I don’t know, ask the doctor. He looked good to me. He runs around and throws the ball. He’s fine.”

Staying healthy is a priority. So is trying to dethrone the Patriots.

And if you’ve listened to Jarvis Landry and Ndamukong Suh this offseason – they think it can be done.

Gase acknowledged “They can say what they want. Some guys they want to talk about the season. I try to emphasize what we’re doing right now because you can’t get there without doing the first part of it.”

Training camp officially opens up on Wednesday with the first on-field practice coming a day later.

The Dolphins first preseason game set for Thursday, August 10th against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.

