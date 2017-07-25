WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Florida Driver’s Licenses Are Getting A New Look

July 25, 2017 11:35 AM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Driver's License, Florida, New Look

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida will have a new driver’s license look soon.

Starting in August, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will start issuing a new driver’s license and ID card meant to be more secure.

Starting in August, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will start issuing a new driver’s license and ID card meant to be more secure. (Source: Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

What’s changed?

The front of the card will incorporate a pastel-colored rendering of the Florida state seal and a large “FL” over a stark white base.

On the back of the card, there will be an image of the state that will rest along the ocean waves and the year 1845. The year indicates when Florida became the 27th state in the union.

As for portrait images, they will now have a transparent background and appear in four spots on the ID.

The designs have nearly double the fraud protection compared to the previous design, including redundant data and ultraviolet (UV) ink among other things.

But you won’t have to change it soon, unless your driver’s license is about to expire or needs a change to the name or address.

By December 2017, the new license look will be available at all service centers throughout Florida and online. Until then, the previous look will be used alongside the new look and will be slowly phased out.

For now, here’s where you can get the new driver’s license look starting on August 28th:

  • Lauderdale Lakes – 3718-3 W. Oakland Park Boulevard
  • Ft. Myers -2480 Thompson St. (Downtown)
  • Bradenton -904 301 Blvd West
  • Merritt Island – 1605 N. Courtenay Parkway
  • Jacksonville – 7120-15 Hogan Road (Hogan’s Corner)
  • Tallahassee -2900 Apalachee Parkway
  • Shalimar – 1250 Eglin Pkwy Suite 101
  • Orange City – 2575 S. Volusia Ave.
