Dolphins Place LB Koa Misi On Injured Reserve, Sign Veteran CB Alterraun Verner

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase spoke to the media on Tuesday in advance of players arriving for the first day of Training Camp less than a day later.

Gase expects his players to show up for camp ready to hit the ground running and pick up where they left off last season.

Miami won 10 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Expectations are that Miami should be a playoff team once again this season.

A big piece of news coming from the Dolphins on Tuesday is that linebacker Koa Misi was placed on Injured Reserve.

Misi played just three games in 2016 before missing the rest of the season with a serious neck injury.

Due to the timing of the roster transaction, Misi would not be eligible to return to play this season even if he becomes healthy.

Misi, 30, was drafted by Miami in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He played 84 games (72 starts) in seven seasons with the Dolphins, totaling 350 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Dolphins made a second roster move Tuesday, signing veteran cornerback Alterraun Verner.

Verner, 28, has started 70 of the 110 games he’s appeared in over a seven-year career in the NFL with Tampa Bay and Tennessee.

Showing great versatility, Verner has missed just two games during his career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013.

It’s expected that Verner will compete for a position as Miami’s inside cornerback position, batting with Bobby McCain and Michael Thomas for playing time.