No Charges To Be Filed In Michael Irvin Sex Assault Investigation

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward prosecutors have decided not to pursue and prosecute sexual battery allegations against ex-NFL star Michael Irvin.
A woman considered “like family” accused the former Dallas Cowboys player of sexually assaulting her at the W Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach last March.
“Nothing happened, period. There was no sexual contact whatsoever. Nothing happened, period,” Irvin said at the time. “This was not a case of consensual versus non-consensual. This is a case of I said nothing happened and someone else said something else happened. The assault kit reports what I said, that nothing happened, period! Nothing happened, period!”
Fort Lauderdale police completed their investigation and handed the case over to the Broward State Attorney’s Office on May 31st.
On Monday it was announced that the case was declined due to a lack of evidence and no likelihood of conviction, according to Broward’s State Attorney’s Office.
That’s exactly was Irvin’s attorney called for during a news conference last month.
“When all of the evidence that I have seen significantly shows and affirmatively shows Michael Irvin has done nothing wrong. This case should be closed by the Broward state attorney’s office and end this situation now,” said Ken Padowitz.
The 51-year-old Irvin was a star receiver for the University of Miami and the Dallas Cowboys. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2007.