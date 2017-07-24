Police Pursuit Of Vehicle ‘Driving Erratically’ Ends In Crash, Non-Contact Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A search by air and ground took place in Southwest Miami-Dade Monday night after a non-contact police-involved shooting.

Miami-Dade police said three men shot at two undercover officers shortly before 6 p.m. and those officers fired back.

“They attempted to stop the vehicle because it as driving erratically through the neighborhood and then that’s when they turned on their lighting equipment and the vehicle did not stop. It continued to drive erratically. It continued to flee from them,” said Miami Dade Police Department Det. Argemis Colome.

Police said the vehicle crashed into another vehicle on SW 268th terrace and 134th place. A 35-year-old woman and her 9- and 10-year-old boys were transported to Baptist Hospital in Homestead. Their injuries were minor and are in good condition, according to police.

Detectives said things didn’t end with the crash.

“Officers exited their vehicles and this is when the subjects began shooting at our officers and our officers fired back,” said Det. Colome.

Chopper4 was over the scene as one of two men was arrested. A third man fled, sparking a search that went on late into the night.

“We have a light-skinned black male that’s still at large and the last thing we know is he was wearing a black t-shirt and unknown colored shorts. The age range is between 17-20 years old,” said Det. Colome.

Police said neither officers nor the shooters were hit during the exchange of gunfire.

They’re urging people who have information on the third shooter to come forward.

“This was, you know, people who shot at the police. Very dangerous individuals so we are definitely doing everything and using all our resources to apprehend the subject,” said Det. Colome.

Police have not yet released the names or ages of the men who were arrested.

If you have any information on the third shooter, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.