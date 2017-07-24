International Champions Cup Brings Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus To Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The International Champions Cup has taken some of the top European teams on a tour across the U.S. and Paris Saint-Germain Football Club is making its final stop in Miami where they’ll take on Juventus on Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Well, I think it’s good competition. I think it’s top clubs and we try to do the best. I think it’s difficult because they have a lot of good players and we have the last game against Juventus and it’s been a good thing for us,” said Paris St. Germain player Yuri Berchiche.

Berchiche has squared off against some of the best in his career but on Monday he and his teammates had to beat the South Florida heat.

They did get a welcome surprise when the sprinkler system accidentally turned on during practice.

For fans and young soccer players, this was an up-close look at elite talent.

David Guin and his family came all the way from Alabama to see it.

“Once in a lifetime, we went to New York seven years ago to see them but anytime they’re going to make it in the states we’re going to be there,” said Guin.

Why miss an opportunity to witness soccer traditionally played a world away? Especially when true fans and players know the American game still has some ground to make up.

“Big difference. It’s very much faster – like more technical. Obviously more physical and more endurance. Everything’s like a next level quality,” said fan John Clerveau.

The International Champions Cup wraps up in Massachusetts on July 30th. Click here for a full schedule of the matches.