South Florida Chick-fil-A Closes After More Than A Dozen Roaches Found

LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami) — A South Florida Chick-fil-A temporarily closed after a state inspector found live and dead roaches in the restaurant.
According to the Palm Beach Post, the manager of the restaurant, located at 6275 Lantana Road, said she could not comment on when the location would re-open after closing July 20th.
During the inspection the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspector found more than two dozen live roaches.
Live roaches were found in the front counter by a window where food was held for customers, on top of a cooler by an ice tea station, and in a sink.
Four dead roaches were found behind the take-out dressings on the front counter.
According to the report, poultry stored inside a walk-in cooler was stored at 60 to 67 degrees – a stark difference from the required 41 degrees.
A Chick-fil-A spokeswoman, Amanda Hannah, issued a statement on the matter, saying:
“As soon as we became aware of the issues, our team began working to resolve them immediately as we take the concerns identified very seriously. A follow-up inspection was performed by the health department on the morning of Friday, July 21st and indicated all issues were resolved.”