Another Campaign Death Threat In Senate District 40 Special Election

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second time in the last month, a campaign death threat in the Senate District 40 special election.

“When I saw the post I was shaken,” Ana Rivas Logan said.

The Facebook post read, in part:

“If you are a Democrat then you are for raising taxes and flooding this country of illegal immigrants. Guess what? You are dead!!!@”

The post has since disappeared.

“I contacted the police last night and I reported it. They said somebody would be out to talk to me,” Rivas Logan said.

In late June, Rep. Jose Felix Diaz was also threatened on Facebook.

Miami-Dade police said Steve St. Felix posted on Diaz’s Facebook page, among other things, “I’ll kill your (expletive) if you show up at the next Republican Executive Committee meeting.”

Diaz, who is running for the open Senate District 40 seat, said at the time, “I saw that somebody had tagged me and they had explicitly threatened me more than once, saying they wanted to kill me.”

Cops corralled St. Felix, slapped him in cuffs and sent him to jail.

For Rivas Logan, the mystery deepens.

“This lady is a fake profile because this lady does not exist so it makes it even scarier,” she said police told her.

How serious do authorities take these threats?

St. Felix, who has mental issues, is charged with threats to kill or do bodily harm and is in jail a $500,000 bond.