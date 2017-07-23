WATCH LIVE: Facing South Florida With Jim DeFede

Woman Bitten By Small Shark In Florida Keys

July 23, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Florida Keys, Shark Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Caution is always necessary when swimming in ocean waters.

Coast Guard officials have rushed a woman to the hospital after she was bitten by a small shark.

A Good Samaritan called officials Saturday to report the incident which happened near Snipes Key.

The Coast Guard sent a law enforcement boat key from Key West to transport the woman and her husband to the station where she was awaiting emergency medical services.

The woman was not identified and no other details were released other than that she was in good condition.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch