Police Searching For Men Responsible In Deadly Home Invasion

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are on the hunt for a group of men who carried out a home invasion robbery that ended in murder.

The men barged into the home early Saturday morning, demanding money. When it was all over, a 25-year-old was killed.

Police say the suspects got away with cell phones and money but it’s unclear if any drugs were found in the home.

The victim is Juan Garcia. He was shot and killed in the home invasion robbery at 136th Street and SW 283rd Terrace.

He and his friends were hanging out, having fun at a get together.

Garcia’s cousin Francisco Sandoval was also at the home and says at three in the morning they walked out to get more beer and that’s when the suspects barged in.

“They were screaming and then I heard a gunshot,” Sandoval said. “I was scared.”

Sandoval says he hid in the bushes until the suspects were gone.

When he came out he saw Garcia shot in the living room.

“He was a good person. He was like my brother,” Sandoval said.

Garcia’s father says there are a lot of drugs in the area and jealousy may have been the motive.

Police say the suspects, four or five black males, were after money and drugs.

The victim’s father doesn’t understand why they had to kill his son.

“Over here in this area for 25 years in this same apartment,” said Safarino Garcia. “Look at the mom. Look at the brothers. Look at the son, 8 year old son. What happens to him now? He lose a father.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.