Before ‘El Clasico,’ There’s MMA ‘Combate Clasico’ In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Before Barcelona and Real Madrid take over Hard Rock Stadium for El Clasico, Combate Clasico will be rocking the octagon.

MMA fighters from around the world will square off in Wynwood including Miami’s own Chino Duran.

“It’s always exciting. It’s always exciting to be the local guy to hear that extra little push from the crowd. Going ‘hey get it get it.’ I’m excited to be fighting in my home town,” said Duran.

Duran, who is also a teacher at South Dade High School, plans on bringing his own style to one of Miami’s most artistic neighborhoods.

“We’re talking elbows, knees, kicks, the whole MMA barrage of excitement and try to finish the opponent as soon as possible and try to get the job done as soon as possible. I’m a crowd pleaser,” said Duran.

While he works on his own training at the freestyle fighting academy in Miami he’s keeping a close eye on his opponent – Irwin “The Beast” Rivera.

“I’m ready man. I know I’ve seen him fight a few times. He’s a go-getter. He comes forward the whole time. My nickname is ‘The Fury,’ so we’re just going to clash inside of the ring.”

You can see them meet in the ring on live television and make sure you do because Duran, Rivera and the rest of the fighting card may not be around for very long.

“We have a big, big hot-bed of talent that everyone needs to go support and everyone needs to go see. They’ll be here for a little bit of time then they will be in the UFC or bigger shows. That’s how talented it is down here,” said Duran.

Combate Clasico will be held Thursday, July 27th at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center. Paris St. Germaine and Juventus will play July 26th and Barcelona will square off against Real Madrid in the main event Saturday, July 29th.