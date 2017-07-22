Home Invasion Turns Deadly During Late Night Hangout

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A get-together between friends ended in tragedy after a group of armed men looking to rob them showed up and opened fire.
It happened just before 3 a.m. near S.W. 283rd Terrace and S.W. 136th Avenue.
Police said about five people were hanging out when four or five black males gained entry to the home demanding drugs and money.
A 25-year-old was shot and killed in the confrontation.
The suspects got away with money and cellphones, including the deceased victim’s phone.
Miami-Dade Police said they’re still on the loose. If you know anything that can help, contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.