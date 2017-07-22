WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6pm

Home Invasion Turns Deadly During Late Night Hangout

July 22, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Home Invasion, Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A get-together between friends ended in tragedy after a group of armed men looking to rob them showed up and opened fire.

Miami-Dade Police investigate after a home invasion turned deadly on July 22, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

It happened just before 3 a.m. near S.W. 283rd Terrace and S.W. 136th Avenue.

Police said about five people were hanging out when four or five black males gained entry to the home demanding drugs and money.

A 25-year-old was shot and killed in the confrontation.

The suspects got away with money and cellphones, including the deceased victim’s phone.

Miami-Dade Police said they’re still on the loose. If you know anything that can help, contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

