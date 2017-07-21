Palestinians, Israeli Police In Tense Standoff Over Sacred Shrine

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a tense standoff in Jerusalem Friday between Palestinians and Israeli police.
Muslims are protesting new security measures at a sacred shrine.
Israeli Police used tear gas and stun grenades to push back protesters near the shrine in Jerusalem’s old city.
Palestinians are angry because metal detectors have been put in place at the entrance of the Al Aqsa Mosque – one of the holiest sites in Islam.
Muslim leaders are calling on worshipers to demonstrate outside rather than enter the mosque for Friday prayers.
Palestinians argue the security measure is a sign of creeping Israeli control over the holy site. Israeli security says the detectors are in response to last week’s deadly attack at the shrine by three armed Palestinians.
Israeli forces are bracing for potential violence.
“In and around the area of the old city there are thousands of police officers and border police units that will respond to any incident whatsoever,” said Israeli Police spokesperosn Micky Rosenfeld.
The fight over access to the mosque is the latest flash point in tensions between Palestinians and Israelis. In the past two years, Palestinian attackers have killed 45 Israelis.
Israeli security forces have killed over 255 Palestinians, many they say were would-be attackers.
Angry demonstrations calling for the removal of the metal detectors are also taking place in cities across the Muslim world.