In The Recruiting Huddle: Kahlil Brantley – Doral Academy

July 21, 2017
PLAYER: Kahlil Brantley

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Doral Academy

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: There are athletes that you see for the first time – and you just know that they are difference makers – and barring injury will play at the professional level one day. Scouting and evaluating in this area of the country for nearly a half a century, you get a sense when someone is special. You learn to trust your first instincts, especially in this area of the country that featured over 60 players on NFL rosters last September. This is one of those talented young men who brings everything to the table. He is fast, aggressive and will go after every ball thrown in his direction like it’s the last one he will ever get. This is a talented football player, with gifted Breion Fuller in the mix, could have a monster year for head coach Jase Stewart and the Firebirds. Young and still raw in many ways, but super talented and his future is indeed bright.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8182265/kahlil-brantley

