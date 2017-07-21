ESPN: Kyrie Irving Wants Cavs To Trade Him

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CLEVELAND (CBSMiami) — The long offseason for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers may be about to get longer.
All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving asked Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to trade him, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Friday.
He allegedly wants to be more of a focal point of the offense and doesn’t want to play alongside LeBron, the report said.
A possible destination?
The 6-year pro, a top player at the position and one of the best overall talents in the NBA, averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists per game last year.