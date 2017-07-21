WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

ESPN: Kyrie Irving Wants Cavs To Trade Him

July 21, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving, NBA

CLEVELAND (CBSMiami) — The long offseason for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers may be about to get longer.

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving asked Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to trade him, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Friday.

He allegedly wants to be more of a focal point of the offense and doesn’t want to play alongside LeBron, the report said.

A possible destination?

The 6-year pro, a top player at the position and one of the best overall talents in the NBA, averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists per game last year.

