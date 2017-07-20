Manny Navarro Thinks Dwyane Wade Will “Come Back To Miami This Season”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
Miami Herald Miami Heat beat writer, Manny Navarro joined the Hochman and Crowder Show on 560 WQAM to discuss whether Mario Chalmers is a top 15 player for the Heat. They also talk about what Pat Riley should do Miami’s mid-level exception, the futures of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, and who was more beloved during his time with the Heat, Chalmers or Chris ‘Birdman’ Andersen.
On Mario Chalmers- “No question he is the top 15 player of all time beloved and on the court.” On Mario Chalmers.
On expectations for the Heat this season- “I think best case scenario is fighting their way to the Eastern Conference Finals.”
On Dwyane Wade- “I believe Dwyane Wade will be bought out and come back to Miami this season.”
On LeBron James- “He will be with the Lakers in 2018 and playing with Lonzo Ball.”