PLAYER: Hugh Dinnall

POSITION: LB/RB

SCHOOL: Miramar

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 205

SCOUTING: The first thing you notice about this football prospect is his passion for the game and the way he is always around the ball. An instinctive player who has the opportunity to be very special over the next two years. Defensively, he reads plays very well and plays off blocks to get to the ball. This is also a solid running back on offense who runs hard and knows how to find the holes. He is truly one of those prospects who will start getting plenty of love the coming season – playing for a tremendous team that is loaded with athletes. Also, giving college coaches an option where to play him. He will certainly be a talent that will step up in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6625595/hugh-dinnall

