Former Cop Sentenced For Driver’s License Theft Scheme

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Hialeah police officer who pled guilty earlier this year to corruption and identity theft charges has been sentenced to five years in a federal prison.
Raul Castellon, 38, admitted in court documents to using Florida’s Driver and Vehicle Information Database in 2016 to access identities of at least 25 people. Those identities were passed to 32-year-old Neilin Gonzalez Diaz, who used them to fraudulently obtain merchandise from retail stores throughout Florida.
Gonzalez Diaz also pleaded guilty in the case. He was sentenced Tuesday to six years and nine months in prison.
