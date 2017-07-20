Dr. Phil McGraw Is TV’s Highest Paid Star

July 20, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Dr.Phil McGraw, Entertainment, Forbes, Television Stars, TV Stars

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Forbes magazine says Dr. Phil McGraw is the highest-rated TV star right now. The financial magazine has published its list of the highest paid television stars of 2017.

The annual earnings of these stars may include income from additional activities such as producing, non-TV performances, endorsements and merchandising.

Dr. Phil earned $79 million. Fellow daytime TV host, Ellen DeGeneres, came in second with $77 million.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld ranked third with $69 million. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay came in fourth with $60 million.

TV and radio host Ryan Seacrest made $58 million putting him in fifth place.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian also made the list. She came in at No. 8 with $45.5 million.

