Trump Jr., Kushner & Manafort To Testify In Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s son, son-in-law and former campaign manager are now scheduled to answer questions about the Russia investigation on Capitol Hill.

Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

Jared Kushner, who is Ivanka Trump’s husband, will be interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday.

News of their testimony comes as the president gives a remarkable interview to the New York Times.

He told the paper Wednesday that he would never have appointed Jeff Sessions as his attorney general if he’d known Sessions would remove himself from the Russia investigation.

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” he said. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair and that’s a mild word to the president.”

The president also leveled fresh criticism against the FBI director he fired, James Comey, and the special counsel, Robert Mueller, who’s now in charge of looking into whether Trump team worked with the Russians to affect the outcome of the 2016 election.

Trump told the Times he didn’t need the Russian’s help when it came to dirt on Hillary Clinton.

“There wasn’t much I could say about Hillary Clinton that was worse than what I was already saying,” he said. “Unless somebody said that she shot somebody in the back, there wasn’t much I could add to my repertoire.”

Lawmakers are conducting their own investigations into possible collusion, and want to hear from the three men who attended a meeting with a Russian operative who’d promised information that could be helpful to the trump campaign.