Straily, Marlins Look To Take Rubber Match From Lowly Phillies

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins have been searching for consistency of late.

Miami will look to avoid losing a second straight series at home when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in a Thursday afternoon matinee at Marlins Park.

After taking the series opener thanks to a Dee Gordon walkoff single in extra innings, Miami blew an early lead before falling 5-2 to the Phillies on Wednesday night.

The Marlins are in danger of losing all but one of a six-game homestand that opened the second half of the season following last week’s All-Star Game, which was played in Miami.

GAME INFO: First Pitch 12:10 p.m. ET, Marlins Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RHP Nick Pivetta (2-5, 5.63 ERA) vs. Marlins RHP Dan Straily (7-4, 3.32)

After a rocky start to the season, Straily has become one of the most consistent pitchers on Miami’s staff.

He’s issued just four walks over his last eight starts, and that comes after allowing 25 free passes over his first 11 starts.

Straily’s best start of the season came against Philadelphia on May 31 when he struck out 10 batters and gave up just one run over 6 2/3 innings in a 10-2 Marlins win.

During his career Straily is 2-0 against the Phillies with a 0.77 ERA over two starts.

Pivetta faces the Marlins for the first time in his career, and could have his hands full thanks to all the power in Miami’s lineup.

This season Pivetta has surrendered 14 home runs in 64 innings, an average of 1.97 homers per nine innings.

Miami boasts three 20-plus home run hitters in Giancarlo Stanton (29), Marcell Ozuna (23) and Justin Bour (21).

ROUNDING THE BASES