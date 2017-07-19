Expecting Dad Takes Bad Pitch, Messes Up Baseball-Themed Gender Reveal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gender reveals have become the norm among expecting parents and their loved ones.
There have been plenty of viral videos that showed some of the unique and fun ways these gender reveals have played out.
But what about the gender reveal fails?
A couple from Georgia posted their gender reveal on social media and while the idea was solid, the execution was lacking.
Check out the video below.
Kyle Tait, who failed to swing the bat in the video, has done extensive work in broadcasting and focuses a lot on baseball.
It seems he was a little too worried about not swinging at a bad pitch and not worried enough about the task at hand.
Baseball purists are with you, Kyle. Expecting mothers may not be.