Artists Monkey Around With Miami’s Newest Exhibit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Opening to the public on Friday, Miami’s latest art exhibit has gone bananas.

For 10 days at Frames USA & Art Gallery, art lovers can check out an exhibition full of color and creativity that helps to make a visual connection into the mind of our genetic cousins.

“These artist chimpanzees and orangutans are expressing themselves,” said gallery owner Adam Brand. “It’s an enrichment activity and half of the time, the chimps eat the canvas.”

Although the exhibit features art from lots of different chimpanzees and orangutans, you may remember one of them fondly.

Bubbles, one of Michel Jackson’s favorite companions in the 80’s, is the star of the Miami show. He was sent to live at a Florida sanctuary where his creative flair has been allowed to flow freely.

Brand holds up a painting with a unique addition.

“His hair is actually on this piece, so the person who purchases this piece will actually take home his hair,” he said.

The exhibition features 52 different pieces, including the works of other celebrity apes like Popi, who co-starred wit Tony Danza in the show “Going Apes” and even those chimps from “Planet of the Apes.”

Inspired by a visit to the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, Brand said the purpose of the project isn’t about selling the art for profit. These are originals.

“This is not something that’s done on a daily basis, so when you talk about a true collectible piece, this is definitely a true collectible piece,” he said.

Works range from $300 to $2,000 and all proceeds go back to the center. Frames USA & Art Gallery is located at 6822 S.W. 40th Street.