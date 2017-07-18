Family Of Woman Hit By Hit-And-Run Driver In Sunrise Wants Answers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Joseph Holguin flew into South Florida Tuesday to visit his sister Michelle. She’s in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver late last Friday night as she rode her bike home from work in Sunrise.

“I told her I was here,” Joseph said, explaining what he told his sister when her saw her in the hospital, before being overcome with emotion.

Joseph’s wife, Laura, says her husband is struggling.

“They just have each other,” said Laura Holguin. “They don’t have any other family. It’s killing him.”

Sunrise Police say Michelle was riding home from her job at Lester’s Diner when someone hit the back of her bicycle and kept on going. Michelle’s family says she has bleeding on her brain and is fighting to survive.

“I’d like whoever hit my sister to come forward,” Joseph said. “I know it was an accident but he just hit her and ran… or her. She’s in a coma.”

“If I did this to someone I wouldn’t be able to live with myself,” said Laura.

On Monday, one of Michelle’s friends handed out flyers to everyone she could in search of a clue on the driver who left the scene. The friend believes Michelle was dragged a long distance in the street.

Police say there are few leads at this point and the Holguin family is praying not only for Michelle’s full recovery but for the person who left her hospitalized to have a conscience and speak up.

“I don’t know who does that,” Joseph said. “Why would you do that? That’s a human being you hit. It’s not a bag of trash. It’s a human being they hit and left on the side of road like a bag of trash.”

If you have information contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward of $3,000.