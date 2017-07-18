Let’s Get WELLfluent: Rock Your July With Music-Themed Wellness Events

(Courtesy: AvMed)

Did you know music positively affects your mental and physical well-being? Rock your July with AvMed’s music-themed, WELLfluent™ list of events in South Florida to improve your health and happiness this summer:

POUND

Get ready to let loose, tone up and rock out with the world’s first cardio jam session inspired by the energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! This workout is great for men and women of all ages and abilities.

911 Fitness Boot Camp

Every Tuesday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at 911 CrossFit in Ft. Lauderdale.

Work out with others to music at 911 CrossFit’s free boot camp!

Food Truck Festival Virginia Key

Every Thursday from 5-10 p.m. at Key Biscayne across from MAST Academy and Miami Marine Stadium.

Bring your blanket or chairs for music, dinner, and the sunset at Virginia Key! Open and fun for all ages.

Summer Cabaret Concert featuring Davis & Dow

July 22 from 8 p.m. at the Deering Estate.

Take part in Deering Estate’s Summer Cabaret Concert Series by attending jazz duo Davis & Dow’s concert in the historic Stone House Ballroom. Tickets are $25; advance tickets recommended.

Music in the Park

Every Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at Gulfstream Park.

Go dancing every Saturday night at Gulfstream’s free music series! Music in the Park includes live performances and entertainers by bands of all genres.

