I Want ‘To Be Competitive’: Singer John Mayer On Altering Live Shows

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — John Mayer says he is stepping up his stage production and taking more risks during his concerts.
It’s something he says he felt encouraged to do after watching Drake perform live.
Mayer will launch the second leg of his Search for Everything World Tour on Tuesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Mayer’s new live shows have been a departure for the singer-songwriter, who now performs with a colorful and futuristic L.E.D. wall and floor. He says he wants “to be competitive” with his shows.
He added that after he saw Drake’s live show, he thought to himself: “I want a little of that.”
Mayer isn’t only playing big arenas. He also announced that he will join the Dive Bar Tour with Bud Light for a show in Los Angeles on July 26. Lady Gaga will also perform on the Dive Bar Tour.
Mayer is stopping into South Florida during his tour on August 12th at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
