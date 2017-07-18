IHOP Celebrates Anniversary With 59-Cent Short Stack

July 18, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Food, IHOP, Pancakes

MIAM I(CBSMiami) — Breakfast fans are flipping over a syrupy-sweet discount.

In honor of IHOP’s  59th anniversary Tuesday, the restaurant is offering short stacks for 59 cents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A short stack usually costs $5.79.

There is a limit of one 59-cent short stack per customer.

Click here to find an IHOP location near you.

This isn’t IHOP’s only pancake promotion of the year. The breakfast chain also offers free pancakes for “National Pancake Day” in March.

Look out for some other freebies on Wednesday because July 19th is National Hot Dog Day and many food chains will be offering special deals and free hot dogs.

