First Responder Calls For Parents ‘To Be Vigilant’ After Fentanyl Kills 10-Year-Old Boy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Alton Banks may be the youngest victim in the opioid crisis gripping South Florida and the rest of the country.

The 10-year-old boy collapsed and died at his Overtown home June 23rd.

His mother told authorities he had been at a public pool and park earlier in the day.

“Preliminary findings are it was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Tuesday.

Medical Examiner: 10-Year-Old Boy Died Due To Contact With Fentanyl

It’s still a mystery how the boy came in contact with the heroin-laced painkiller.

“We believe it was somewhere between the park and the pool or the sidewalk,” said Fernandez Rundle. “We need the public’s help.”

She said to try to find who may have exposed the child to the deadly drugs.

CBS4 has chronicled the opioid crisis in South Florida, riding with Miami first responders.

The epidemic is still going strong, according to Miami Assistant Fire Chief Pete Gomez.

“We are going about 115 to 120 runs a month,” Gomez said.

Even a small amount of fentanyl, breathed in or touched, can be deadly.

Banks’ death is seen as a warning for parents.

“We need to be vigilant keeping an eye on children to make them as safe as possible,” he said.