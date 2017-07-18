Craig Mish Says Jeffrey Loria Runs Marlins “Like A Fantasy Team”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
National MLB radio host for SiriusXM, Craig Mish joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss heading surrounding the Miami Marlins. They talk about if and when current owner Jeffrey Loria will sell the team, and what seems to be the holdup. They also discuss the possibility of the team trading away Giancarlo Stanton to help rebuild the farm system.
On what will change when the team is sold- “With this new ownership group, they are going to want to start fresh but for better or worse David [Samson] is the reason that stadium is there. They also extended Mike Hill for five years.”
On Jeffrey Loria- “He runs this like a fantasy team. They make jokes all the time that he’s a subscriber to Baseball America. He’s very passionate and he wants to win.”
On what is holding up the Marlins sale- “Maybe the purchase price is too high with Stanton. Maybe that’s what gets the deal done is moving him.”