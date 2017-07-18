Best Places To Buy Running Shoes In Miami

With bikini season in full swing this is a great time to take up running to get in shape for that suit! It’s imperative to have a proper fitting shoe for running to avoid injury and pain. The staff at each of these South Florida owned stores is sure to help you find the perfect running shoe for your foot type and running need. Whether new to running or a long time runner, these five sports and running stores offer some of the best in running shoes.

Sandy Point Progressive Sports

2484 S.W. 17th Ave.

Miami, FL 33145

(305) 860-0888

www.progressivesports.com

While this sports store mostly caters to water sports, they do offer some running shoes. For instance, The North Face Storm TR is one they sell and true to beach living these great running shoes are also waterproof. Originally opened in Holly Hill in 1983, they now have two locations – Miami and Daytona Beach. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram for more information and the latest products & shoes.

No Boundaries Sports

220 Aragon Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 444-3206

True to their name, the stores mission is to provide their clients with the products to “explore all the boundaries of the world.” They offer a variety of running shoes for men and women, as well as plenty of running accessories and clothes. Having been around since 1989, and in 2014 opening up their online store, they know how to provide the best from products to advice for their customers. For the latest deals and products, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.

Midway Sports

7795 W. Flagler St .

Miami, FL 33144

(305) 264-0788

This great sports store was originally dreamed up by 3 Miami high school students, and even now they service most of the local high schools and colleges. This makes it an ideal place to get running shoes for teenagers. Don’t worry though they have plenty of running shoes for adults too! Follow them on Twitter for more information.

iRun Company

5050 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 103

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 751-9440

Known as one of the best place for not just running shoes, but all things running this is a must visit spot for runners in the Miami area. Located just off of I-95 makes it easy to get to this store that specializes in all things running and walking. They also are known for being able to help each customer find the right shoe that fits right and for their specific needs. They also offer two group runs, Workout Mondays and Saturday Long Runs, both of which are free. Be sure to find them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Fit2Run

653 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 763-8082

Originally established in 2006, this great running retailer has grown to having multiple locations throughout Florida. They have three stores in Miami, in addition to the Miami Beach location, there is also a store in Bayside Marketplace by the Hard Rock Cafe and a store in Dolphin Mall. Fit2Run offers a long line of running shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. Find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

By Suzy Fielders