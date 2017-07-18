Baby Born After Mom Struck By Lightning Has Died

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman who was struck by lightning while she was nine months pregnant has lost her baby.
Meghan Davidson, 26, was walking through her Ft. Myers neighborhood when she was struck in the head by a lightning bolt.
She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors delivered the baby named Owen. She was just seven days from her due date when the lightning strike occurred.
Owen Davidson died July 13th, according to the Lee County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was the fourth death in Florida this year related to lightning.
Meghan Davidson has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.
