Swimwear Is All About Glamour In Ocean Drive Magazine’s New Issue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s all about glamour this summer when it comes to swimwear.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo was behind the scenes at Ocean Drive Magazine’s annual July/August swim issue featuring Canadian super model Kate Bock on the cover.

Model Mariana Downing showed off the latest looks for the swim insert in the magazine poolside and beach side at the Diplomat Beach in Hollywood.

Stylist Hayley Denman explained the feel of swim fashion this season.

“We decided to do red carpet ready swim meets pool party – so it’s all about glam total glamorous fun , kind of like 80’s theme with high cute suits and very modern with deep plunging necklines- very red carpet,” said Denman.

Trends also include crochet with color, lots of prints, and bathing suits that are body suits.

“I love it because it’s all studded and has a deep plunging neckline which you saw all over the red carpet,” said Denman.

Another trend is bring the bling to the beach!

“Have fun with your jewelry. Don’t keep it in the vault. Wear it and have fun,” Denman said.

For model Mariana, who now lives in South Florida and is dating singer Marc Anthony, getting chosen to be in this issue was her big splash.

“I’m so excited when I got it. I screamed and it’s been amazing. It’s incredible and the team, the makeup, the hair and the clothes are just terrific,” Mariana said.

Fashion photographer Gary James says it might be called work – but shooting these looks with Mariana is truly just a day at the beach.

“We’re back shooting for Ocean Drive at The Diplomat. It’s more fun than we deserve to be having today,” joked James.

The swimsuit insert and section of magazine is actually a pull out and is distributed at the official Swimwear Association shows kicking off on Thursday on South Beach.

So get ready for swim everybody! The looks have never been more glam!

The Ocean Drive Swim Edition is out now. Click here for more information.