Singer Aaron Carter Charged With DUI

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.
Habersham County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Floyd Canup said the 29-year-old Carter and Madison Parker were arrested on Saturday. Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Carter’s vehicle was stopped on a highway in Cornelia, which is about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta.
Carter was scheduled to perform in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday night. A tweet from his account hours before the show said he wouldn’t make it because of “transportation issues.”
Carter was released on Sunday afternoon after posting bail for $4,610.
Brother Nick Carter, who is a member of boy-band Backstreet Boys, tweeted his support of his brother by saying, “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better.”
In response, Aaron Carter responded on twitter by saying, “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”