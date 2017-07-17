Senate GOP Health Care Vote Delayed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will have to wait a bit longer to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Senate Republicans who had been hoping for action this week on a new health care bill say their timeline has now been pushed back. They plan to wait for the return of Sen. Joh McCain who underwent surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye over the weekend.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, who is opposed to the bill said the delay may work in their favor.

“I think the longer the bill is out there, the more conservative Republicans are going to discover that it’s not a repeal,” said Paul.

Two Republican Senators have already indicated they are against the new health care bill, three Republican defectors would kill it.

Another delay being reported is from the Congressional Budget Office which was scheduled to release its analysis of the new bill on Monday.

Over the weekend, President Trump took to Twitter with a promise of action on trade, the military, and security. It’s was latest attempt to change the conversation to policy issues as the cloud of the Russia investigation hangs over his administration.

On Sunday Jay Sekulow, the President’s lawyer, defended a meeting Donald Trump Jr. had at Trump Tower last year that included top campaign staff and Russians linked to the Kremlin. Sekulow also hammered home that the president did not know about the meeting.

“I need to be clear on this. The president’s engagement on this was that he was not aware and did not participate in any of this,” said Sekulow.

Critics insist Donald Junior’s story is raising more questions than answers.

“He first said no such meeting ever happened,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA. “So, we can’t accept anything Don Jr. says.”

“I want to hear from everyone in that meeting and get their version of the story,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “What we’ve seen is a constant effort to hide contacts with Russians. We’ve seen this pattern repeat itself.”

The President did get some good news over the weekend from a Washington Post/ABC News poll which found more Americans agree with his handling of the economy than disagree. However, 48-percent said they “disapprove strongly” of his overall performance, a level never reached by his two predecessors.