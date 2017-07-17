Mother Accused Of Abducting Daughter From Hallandale Beach Church

July 17, 2017 6:46 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother who police say abducted her on daughter in Hallandale Beach is facing charges.

Daurianne Brown was arrested Sunday and booked into the Broward County Jail on a one thousand dollar bond.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday after police say Brown took her nine-year-old daughter Brianna from a church on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The girl’s grandmother, who has legal custody of the child, said she believes Brown did it because she was upset over losing custody. Brown reportedly has had bouts of substance abuse in the past.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the Brown and her daughter were found a short time after the alert was issued.

