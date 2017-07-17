In The Recruiting Huddle: Sebastian Riella – Coral Gables

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Sebastian Riella
POSITION: P/PK
SCHOOL: Coral Gables
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-8
WEIGHT: 180
SCOUTING: If you are looking for one of the best kickers in South Florida this season, here he is. The one time South Miami Cobra has established himself as a national elite special teams’ performer who is among the best punters and kickers – as well as proven that his kickoffs are among the best around as well. Because if the exposure he continues to receive picks up, every college in the country will know all about him. Riella will be the difference in several outcomes this coming season for his team.