Your Insults Are ‘Unacceptable’: Delta Tells Ann Coulter

July 17, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Ann Coulter, Delta, Florida

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) —Delta Airlines is responding to conservative commentator Ann Coulter after after she insulted the carrier on social media over a changed seat.

Coulter began tweeting about the episode Saturday in which she said the airline gave away an “extra room seat” she reserved before a flight from New York to Florida departed. Coulter had booked an aisle seat, but got a window seat.

She joked that Delta hires people who seek to be prison guards, animal handlers or East German police.

Delta responded to Coulter on Twitter on Sunday night that it was refunding her the extra $30 she paid for her preferred seat. It added that “your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.”

Coulter continued her online rant Monday.

