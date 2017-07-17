Your Insults Are ‘Unacceptable’: Delta Tells Ann Coulter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) —Delta Airlines is responding to conservative commentator Ann Coulter after after she insulted the carrier on social media over a changed seat.
Coulter began tweeting about the episode Saturday in which she said the airline gave away an “extra room seat” she reserved before a flight from New York to Florida departed. Coulter had booked an aisle seat, but got a window seat.
She joked that Delta hires people who seek to be prison guards, animal handlers or East German police.
.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED!
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017
Delta responded to Coulter on Twitter on Sunday night that it was refunding her the extra $30 she paid for her preferred seat. It added that “your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.”
@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.
— Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017
Coulter continued her online rant Monday.
