Victim Of Carjacking, Kidnapping & Rape Speaks Out So This Doesn’t ‘Happen To Anyone Else’

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – “They used my credit to do this whole thing, which is terrible because you never pay to get raped.”

The victim – who we are not naming in order to protect her identity – was carjacked, beaten and then raped at a motel near the Palmetto.

She wanted to speak out because she does not want this to happen to anyone else.

“The gentleman punched me in the face with his open hands,” she recalled.

But Timothy Lowe is no gentleman. Police said Lowe and his wife, Rashanda Horsley, took turns beating and choking her.

It all started on Sunday after the 27-year-old victim finished grocery shopping at the Publix at 155 E 2nd Avenue.

She said the newly-wed couple from Georgia carjacked her and then drove her to a Motel 6 at 7330 NW 36th Street in Miami.

Police said Horsley used the victim’s credit card and Horsley’s Georgia driver’s license to check in.

“I keep on telling myself every day this is crazy. How can they not check identification?” she said.

Carlos Silva, the victim’s attorney, is appalled the motel allowed the victim’s credit card to be used.

“How horrific that they used her credit card no identification was asked. The whole time in the car she was thinking they are not going to able to get the room, whether it was to kill her or rape her or for ransom.”

She said while her attackers were distracted, she managed to escape, running naked from the motel to ask for help.

“The first opportunity I saw I took it. You never think this is going to happen to you,” she said.

Her attorney hopes more witnesses will come forward if they witnessed the carjacking at the Publix.

“If anybody saw anything there, while I know these two people are in jail, we want people to come forward,” Silva said.

The victim also wants people to be more aware of their surroundings so nothing like this happens to them.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else or any other woman… want everybody I want people to be aware of their surroundings. You never think this would happen to you, but this can happen to you if you are not aware of your surroundings,” she said. “I don’t know how I’ll ever be able to get over this. I just never thought this would happen.”

Lowe and Horsley were arrested on unrelated charges for public nudity.

The couple first walked into a Walgreens without any clothes on, police said, but didn’t buy anything. Later, they entered a 7-Eleven and were accused of stealing two sodas. They were both charged with indecent exposure. Horsley was also given a petit theft charge.

They are being held without bond.

Silva told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench he is considering legal action.