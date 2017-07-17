Afghan Girls Robotics Team Competes After Visa Problems

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Six Afghan girls, part of a robotics team, are taking part in an international competition in Washington after running into issues with their visas prompting President Donald Trump to intervene.
The team’s ball-sorting robot played in its first game on Monday morning.
The team is competing against teams from more than 150 countries in the FIRST Global Challenge. It’s a robotics competition designed to encourage youths to pursue careers in math and science.
Like other robots in the competition, the girls’ robot can recognize blue and orange and sort balls into correct locations.
The team was twice rejected for U.S. visas. They arrived in Washington from their hometown of Herat, Afghanistan, early Saturday after Trump’s last-minute intervention to sidestep the visa system.
