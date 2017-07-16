One Person Dead After Miami Beach Hit And Run Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person has died after a hit and run crash in Miami Beach early Sunday morning.
Police were dispatched at approximately 3:30 a.m. to the area of 38th Street and Collins Avenue.
Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.
Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of her injuries.
Police located the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.
Miami Beach Police Homicide investigators are currently interviewing a person of interest.