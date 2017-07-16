Weather Alert | Flood Advisory for Parts of Broward County Until 12 PM Live Radar More InfoLive Weather BlogDownload CBS4 Weather App  

One Person Dead After Miami Beach Hit And Run Crash

July 16, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Hit and Run Crash, Miami Beach Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Police Department, Ryder Trauma Center

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person has died after a hit and run crash in Miami Beach early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched at approximately 3:30 a.m. to the area of 38th Street and Collins Avenue.

Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Police located the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

Miami Beach Police Homicide investigators are currently interviewing a person of interest.

