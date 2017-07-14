Sinkhole Swallows Boat, Parts Of Two Homes

July 14, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: -Land O' Lakes, Pasco County, Sinkhole

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – An expanding sinkhole in a suburb just north of Tampa has partially swallowed up sections of two homes and a boat.

Pasco County firefighters evacuated several homes in the Land O’ Lakes neighborhood.

What started out as a swimming pool sized depression is growing and has reached into the roadway.

Power is out at about 100 homes in the area of the sink hole, crews are working to restore it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch