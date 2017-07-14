Sinkhole Swallows Boat, Parts Of Two Homes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami) – An expanding sinkhole in a suburb just north of Tampa has partially swallowed up sections of two homes and a boat.
Pasco County firefighters evacuated several homes in the Land O’ Lakes neighborhood.
Crews on scene in land o lakes of large sink hole that has swallowed 2 houses. As many as 10 other homes evacuated.
Pasco firefighters were able to rescue pets from one of the homes before it collapsed into sink hole.
What started out as a swimming pool sized depression is growing and has reached into the roadway.
Power is out at about 100 homes in the area of the sink hole, crews are working to restore it.