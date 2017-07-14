Man Confessed To Murder Of Four Missing Pennsylvania Men

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DOYLESTOWN, PA (CBSMiami) – A lawyer for the prime suspect in the case of four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has confessed to killing them.

“Anything to say, even a sympathy? Even you’re sorry,” reporters asked as Cosmo DiNardo, 20, was led away in handcuffs.

“I’m sorry,” was all he replied.

Last Wednesday, searchers recovered the body of one of the missing men, 19-year old Dean Finocchiaro, from a common grave on a farm owned by Cosmo Dinardo’s family. Other human remains were also found in the grave, but they have not been identified yet.

Paul Lang, one of Dinardo’s defense attorneys, said his client was very forthcoming with prosecutors.

“He confessed to his participation or commission in the murders of the four young men. In exchange for that confession, Mr. Dinardo was promised by the District Attorney that he will spare his life by not invoking the death penalty,” said Lang.

But why?

An anonymous source with knowledge of the confession said DiNardo sold marijuana to the men but felt cheated or threatened during the transactions.

Finocchiaro, along with 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Thomas Meo, 21, and 19-year-old Jimi Taro Patrick were all killed separately, according to the source, and that a co-conspirator was involved in three of the killings. That possible accomplice is now in police custody.

Text message obtained by CBS News show Dinardo was part of a group chat set up by friends of the missing men. When asked if he was worried about his “buddy” Finocchiaro, DiNardo called him a “pill popping junky” who “probably just jumped parole.”

On Facebook, Finocchiaro’s aunt wrote, “I am completely crushed, heartbroken, and numb.”

“I’m going to miss him, you know? I feel bad. I just want to be strong for him because he was a strong kid, you know,” said Daniel Balbuena who used to work with Finocchiaro.

CBS News has learned that a signal from a cell phone belonging to one of the victims led investigators to the DiNardo family far.

In seeking $5 million bail on a stolen car charge this week, prosecutors said DiNardo had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He also suffered a head injury in an ATV accident a year ago.