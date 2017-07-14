Dolphins, Heat Hiring Help At Miami Lakes Job Fair

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins and the Miami Heat want you – at least part time.

Representatives from the teams will be among the 30 or so companies at a job fair next week in Miami Lakes. It will be held on Tuesday, July 18th, at Don Shula’s Hotel, located at 6842 Main Street. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The companies will be looking to fill 1,500 positions.

So who’s hiring and for what?

Well, the Miami Dolphins will be hiring on the spot for over 320 guest experience representatives and parking specialists. The positions are part time to start and can lead to a full-time role.

The Miami Heat will be looking to hire more than 50 part time greeters and 20 part gime conversion crew members to work at the American Airlines Arena.

Carnival Cruise Lines has 50 immediate openings for sales, customer service, personal vacation planning and cruise vacation planning.

Colonial Life will be conducting on the spot interviews for more than two dozen positions.

Jeg and Sons, a fast growing e-commerce electronics company, will be conducting interviews at the event for over 20 positions including sales account managers, buyers, call center representatives, customer service managers and IT Managers. All positions are regular, full-time openings that offer benefit packages, 401(k), paid time off and Health Club reimbursement.

Ehrlich Pest Control / Guarantee Floridian Pest Control has over 25 openings for aales, termite inspectors, termite treaters and tent fumigation service technicians.

Geico is looking to hire 25 for Auto Damage Trainees to work in the South Florida area. They are also looking for people with at least a 3.0 GPA to participate in the Management Development Program. Geico offers full medical benefits, 401k and tuition reimbursement.

Sears is looking for 10-15 sales representatives in Doral. The representatives receive $12/hr for paid training and then $10/hr plus commission on the sales floor.

City Furniture is hiring for warehouse personnel, delivery drivers and sales associates. They offer a full health pkg., 401k, paid vacations and profit sharing.

Racetrac will be looking to hire 25 managers and store associates to work from Florida City to Fort Pierce. They will be conducting on the spot interviews and they suggest you apply online in advance for the most efficient results.

Click Here to see what companies will be there.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Have a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.